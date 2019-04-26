Melendez’s double leads Wilmington to 6-5 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- MJ Melendez hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 6-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Blue Rocks and a four-game winning streak for the Hillcats.

The double by Melendez capped a four-run inning and gave the Blue Rocks a 6-5 lead after Dennicher Carrasco drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Holden Capps (2-1) got the win in relief while Anderson Polanco (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Trenton Brooks doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Hillcats.