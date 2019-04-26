Bohanek leads St. Lucie to 7-3 win over Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Cody Bohanek had three hits and two RBI as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Florida Fire Frogs 7-3 on Friday.

Florida tied the game 1-1 in the sixth after Riley Delgado hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Shean Michel.

St. Lucie answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs to take the lead. The Mets sent 11 men to the plate as Mitch Ghelfi and Carlos Cortes drove in two runs each en route to the six-run lead.

Starter Kevin Smith (2-2) got the win while Justin Kelly (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

St. Lucie improved to 4-1 against Florida this season.