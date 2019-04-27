Skoug, Curbelo lead Kannapolis to 12-5 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Evan Skoug hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Luis Curbelo hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Rome Braves 12-5 on Saturday.

The home run by Skoug scored Bryce Bush to give the Intimidators a 5-2 lead.

The Intimidators later added five runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Kannapolis right-hander Jonathan Stiever (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Noguera (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Kannapolis hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Trey Harris singled three times, scoring two runs for the Braves.