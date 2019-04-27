Lewis’ single leads Fort Myers to 8-4 win over Palm Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Royce Lewis hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to an 8-4 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday.

Akil Baddoo scored on the play to give the Miracle a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a triple.

The Miracle later added a run in the fourth and six in the sixth. In the fourth, Ryan Costello hit an RBI single, while Ben Rortvedt hit a three-run home run in the sixth.

Baddoo tripled and doubled for Fort Myers.

Fort Myers starter Charlie Barnes (2-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Fagalde (3-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over five innings.