Sánchez hits first slam to lead Yanks over Giants 6-4

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez swings for a grand slam off San Francisco Giants' Derek Holland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 27, 2019, in San Francisco. AP Photo

Gary Sánchez hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth inning for his first hit following nearly two weeks on the injured list, and the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Saturday for their 10th win in 12 games.

Sánchez had been 0 for 9 with seven strikeouts since returning Wednesday from a strained left calf. His batting average down to .220, he crushed a high sinker from Derek Holland (1-4) that traveled 467 feet deep into the left-field seats for a 6-0 lead.

J.A. Happ (1-2) allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings. Aroldis Chapman struck out Pablo Sandoval for his fifth save.

RAYS 2, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit the second pitch from David Price (1-2) over the Green Monster and Mike Zunino added a fourth-inning RBI single off the Monster for the AL East-leading Rays.

Charlie Morton (3-0) gave up two hits in six shutout innings. Five relievers completed a five-hitter, with Emilio Pagán pitching the ninth for his third save.

Mookie Betts hit an eighth-inning homer against Diego Castillo.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota hit five home runs off Baltimore for the second straight day, including a pair by Max Kepler.

C.J. Cron, Jason Castro and Marwin González also homered for the Twins, who have 21 home runs against the Orioles this year while going 5-0.

Baltimore has given up 69 homers in 28 games, a pace that projects to 399 for the season.

Kepler had four RBIs to help back José Berríos (4-1), who allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Paul Fry (0-1) lost in relief of Dan Straily.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs. Ozuna's 10th home run of the season came after the Reds took a 2-0 lead in the

Dakota Hudson (2-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

Tyler Mahle (0-3) allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in his second big league game, Brandon Drury had three hits a day after his winning ninth-inning home run and Toronto Blue Jays improved to 5-0 against Oakland this season. Randal Grichuk and three hits and two RBIs.

Six days after leaving a last start with a broken fingernail, Aaron Sanchez (3-1) gave up an unearned run and two hits in five inning

Brett Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 in his career against Toronto.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tony Kemp had a 10th-inning homer off Adam Cimber (2-2) that traveled just inside the right-field foul pole..

Roberto Osuna (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Garcia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a six-run 10th inning as San Diego extended its winning streak to five.

Garcia's first RBI this season gave San Diego a 3-2 lead against Wander Suero (1-3), who was charged with four runs.

Luis Perdomo (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth in his second appearance this season.