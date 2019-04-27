Hilliard’s homer leads Albuquerque to 10-7 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Sam Hilliard hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 10-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Hilliard came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 7-7. Later in the inning, Albuquerque took the lead when Yonathan Daza hit an RBI single.

The Isotopes later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Pat Valaika hit a solo home run and Daza hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Mitch Horacek (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luis Pena (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Matt Thaiss doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

With the win, Albuquerque improved to 6-2 against Salt Lake this season.