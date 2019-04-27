Dugger, Dunand lift Jacksonville over Tennessee 6-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Joe Dunand homered and had two hits, driving in three, and Robert Dugger pitched seven scoreless innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Tennessee Smokies 6-3 on Saturday.

Dugger (1-4) allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Jacksonville added to its lead when Dunand hit a solo home run.

After Jacksonville added four runs, the Smokies cut into the deficit with three runs in the ninth inning, including an error that scored Vimael Machin.

Thomas Hatch (0-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the Southern League game.