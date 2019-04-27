Rodriguez, Manzanillo lead Tabasco to 2-0 win over Oaxaca

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Rodriguez tossed a three-hit shutout and Gerson Manzanillo singled three times, as the Olmecas de Tabasco topped the Guerreros de Oaxaca 2-0 on Saturday.

Rodriguez (3-0) struck out five and walked three to pick up the win.

Tabasco scored its runs when Alan Espinoza hit an RBI single in the second inning and Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Hector Galvan (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The Guerreros were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Olmecas' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Oaxaca is 4-1 against Tabasco this season.