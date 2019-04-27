Justus hits walk-off homer, Mobile beats Mississippi 4-3

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Connor Justus hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Mobile BayBears beat the Mississippi Braves 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

After Mississippi's Andy Wilkins hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth, Mobile cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth when Jhoan Urena hit an RBI single, driving in Jahmai Jones.

Reliever Joe Gatto (3-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Huascar Ynoa (0-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out one in the Southern League game.

Ryan Casteel doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Braves. Daniel Lockhart doubled twice.

The BayBears swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-3. With the win, Mobile improved to 5-2 against Mississippi this season.