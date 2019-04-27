Hollis’ homer leads Bowling Green to 5-3 win over Lansing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Connor Hollis hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday.

The home run by Hollis capped a three-run inning and gave the Hot Rods a 5-3 lead after Grant Witherspoon hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Nicholas Padilla (3-0) got the win in relief while Will McAffer (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Nick Podkul homered and singled for the Lugnuts.