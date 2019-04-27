Avila, Vidal lead Mexico to 4-1 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and David Vidal had three hits and scored two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Piratas de Campeche 4-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Avila scored Vidal to give the Diablos Rojos a 3-0 lead.

The Piratas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Asael Sanchez scored on a wild pitch.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the ninth when Ricardo Valenzuela hit an RBI single, scoring Vidal.

Mexico left-hander Matt Gage (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Francisco Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and six hits over six innings.