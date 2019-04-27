Rodriguez, Martinez and Luna lead Dos Laredos in win

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez, Juan Martinez and Jose Luna each had three hits, as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 6-4 on Saturday.

J. Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs. Martinez tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Dos Laredos got on the board first in the third inning when J. Rodriguez and Roberto Lopez hit RBI singles.

Trailing 6-1, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jose Vargas hit a solo home run and Carlos Rodriguez hit a two-run single.

Dos Laredos right-hander Kenneth Sigman (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Sanabia (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over five innings.

Vargas homered and singled for the Rieleros.