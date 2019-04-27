Armenteros, Rivas lift Stockton over San Jose 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Stockton Ports topped the San Jose Giants 5-3 on Saturday.

Alfonso Rivas singled three times with an RBI and a run for Stockton.

Up 1-0 in the third, Stockton extended its lead when Hunter Hargrove hit an RBI single, bringing home Armenteros.

After Stockton added three runs in the fifth, the Giants cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brandon Van Horn hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Logan Baldwin.

Stockton right-hander Brady Feigl (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after giving up two runs and five hits over three innings.

Baldwin homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Giants.