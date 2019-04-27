Cancel, Jones lift NW Arkansas over Midland 3-1

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Gabriel Cancel homered and doubled as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Midland RockHounds 3-1 on Saturday.

Travis Jones singled twice with two runs for NW Arkansas.

NW Arkansas went up 2-0 in the fifth after Cancel hit a solo home run.

The RockHounds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jonah Heim hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brallan Perez.

The Naturals tacked on another run in the ninth when Jones scored on a sacrifice.

NW Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brian Howard (2-1) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after giving up two runs and six hits over five innings.

The RockHounds squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Luke Persico reached base four times for the RockHounds.