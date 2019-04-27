Yastrzemski, Williamson lead Sacramento to 4-3 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Mac Williamson homered and had three hits as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Tacoma Rainiers 4-3 on Saturday.

The home run by Yastrzemski capped a three-run inning and gave the River Cats a 3-1 lead after Aramis Garcia scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Rainiers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when J.P. Crawford hit a solo home run.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the ninth when Williamson hit a solo home run.

Tacoma saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tim Lopes hit an RBI single, driving in Shed Long in the ninth inning to cut the Sacramento lead to 4-3.

Sacramento right-hander Tyler Beede (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reggie McClain (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and four hits over four innings.

Sacramento improved to 7-2 against Tacoma this season.