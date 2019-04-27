Sports
Survance’s homer leads Inland Empire to 6-2 win over Lake Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Kyle Survance hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 6-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday.
The home run by Survance scored Kevin Williams to give the 66ers a 3-2 lead.
The 66ers later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Torii Hunter that scored Leonardo Rivas.
Jake Lee (1-0) got the win in relief while Lake Elsinore starter Aaron Leasher (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.
Robbie Podorsky singled twice, also stealing a base for the Storm.
