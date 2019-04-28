Urias has 3 hits, leads El Paso to 12-3 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Luis Urias and Jacob Scavuzzo each hit a pair of the El Paso Chihuahuas' season-high seven home runs in a 12-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

Las Vegas cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Skye Bolt hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Chihuahuas added to their lead in the sixth inning when Urias hit a solo home run and Alex Dickerson hit a two-run home run.

The Chihuahuas later added three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

El Paso left-hander Dietrich Enns (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tanner Anderson (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 12 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

El Paso took advantage of some erratic Las Vegas pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.