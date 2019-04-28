Snyder, Bouchard lift Lancaster over Visalia in a 10-8 slugfest

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Taylor Snyder homered and singled, driving home three runs as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Visalia Rawhide 10-8 on Saturday. With the loss, the Rawhide snapped a 14-game winning streak.

Sean Bouchard homered and singled with two runs for Lancaster.

Visalia went up 6-3 in the fifth after Tim Susnara hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the sixth, the JetHawks took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh inning. Snyder hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

The Rawhide saw their comeback attempt come up short after Mark Karaviotis hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Luis Alejandro Basabe scored on a forceout in the ninth to cut the Lancaster lead to 10-8.

Moises Ceja (2-0) got the win in relief while Cole Bartlett (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Several Rawhide chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Susnara homered and singled, driving home two runs. The Rawhide failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 4-1 against Lancaster this season.