Wong leads Rancho Cucamonga to 4-3 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Connor Wong hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 4-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday.

The home run by Wong scored Jeter Downs to give the Quakes a 3-0 lead.

After Rancho Cucamonga added a run in the seventh when Devin Mann scored on an error, the Nuts cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Joe Rizzo that scored Johnny Adams.

Wes Helsabeck (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Modesto starter Austin Hutchison (0-4) took the loss in the California League game.

The Nuts left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.