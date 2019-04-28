Rangers face Seattle, aim to build on Minor’s strong outing

Texas Rangers (13-13, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (2-2, 6.51 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Mariners: Erik Swanson (2-2, 4.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mariners are 9-5 against AL West teams. Seattle has hit 59 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jay Bruce leads the club with nine, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 3-9 in road games. The Texas pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.72, Lance Lynn leads the staff with a mark of 6.51. The Rangers won the last meeting 15-1. Mike Minor earned his third victory and Elvis Andrus went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Mike Leake took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and is slugging .554. Ryon Healy is 8-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .319. Nomar Mazara is 11-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (calf).