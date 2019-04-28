Weaver scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (13-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (3-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on Arizona at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are 5-6 in home games. Arizona has slugged .467, good for third in the National League. Christian Walker leads the team with a .634 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Cubs are 6-8 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Baez with an average of .333. The Cubs won the last meeting 9-1. Yu Darvish notched his second victory and David Bote went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Zack Godley registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 38 hits and is batting .333. Walker is 14-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Baez leads the Cubs with nine home runs and is batting .333. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).