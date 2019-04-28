Meadows and the Rays visit division rival Boston

Tampa Bay Rays (17-9, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-16, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-0, 1.53 ERA, .92 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-4, 7.44 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Boston and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 6-6 against teams from the AL East. Boston ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .236 batting average. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an average of .340.

The Rays are 5-5 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .305. The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. Charlie Morton earned his third victory and Yandy Diaz went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. David Price took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Red Sox with 12 extra base hits and is batting .267. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .581. Austin Meadows has 18 hits and is batting .450 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back spasms).

Rays Injuries: Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).