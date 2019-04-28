Harvey, Angels to face Bailey, Royals on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (11-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-18, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Matt Harvey (0-2, 8.03 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Royals: Homer Bailey (0-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Kansas City are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Royals are 6-8 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .433 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a mark of .712.

The Angels are 3-10 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Brian Goodwin leads the team with a mark of .333. The Royals won the last meeting 9-4. Scott Barlow earned his first victory and Dozier went 4-for-5 with two triples and four RBIs for Kansas City. Jaime Barria registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dozier leads the Royals with seven home runs and has 16 RBIs. Adalberto Mondesi is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Andrelton Simmons leads the Angels with 31 hits and has 15 RBIs. Kole Calhoun is 10-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 3-7, .275 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Billy Hamilton: day-to-day (hamstring), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine strain), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).