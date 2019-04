Braves acquire veteran left-hander Blevins from Oakland

The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-hander Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics for $1.

The 35-year-old has joined the Braves for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Braves needed a left-hander for their bullpen and took a chance on Blevins, who posted a 4.85 ERA in 64 games with the New York Mets last season. He signed a minor league deal with Oakland before the season and had a 1.69 ERA in seven games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

He gets a $1.6 million salary while in the major leagues with the Braves, which comes to about $1.34 million for the rest of the season. He can earn $100,000 performance bonuses for 65 and 70 games as a pitcher.

Blevins has a 3.52 ERA in 12 seasons with Oakland, Washington and the Mets.

To make room for Blevins on the roster, Atlanta has optioned right-hander Wes Parsons to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno to the 60-day injured list. Vizcaíno will miss the remainder of the season following shoulder surgery.