Nats’ Zimmerman on injured list after hurting right foot

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman throws his bat after he struck out swinging during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday by the Washington Nationals because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Zimmerman, who is hitting .213 with three homers and 11 RBI in 22 games, was hurt while trying to make a catch in Tuesday's game in Colorado. Zimmerman played in Washington's previous two games before the roster move but experienced growing discomfort. He had an MRI on Sunday.

"We're going to get him treatment and keep him off his feet for 10 days," manager Dave Martinez said.

Washington recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg, where he was 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA. Fedde made 14 starts for the Nationals during the previous two seasons.