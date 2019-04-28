White Sox place top rookie Eloy Jiménez on IL

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, teammates and a team trainer help Eloy Jimenez (74) after he was injured while climbing the wall to go after a home run by Detroit Tigers' Grayson Greiner during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Chicago White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a high right ankle sprain.

The 22-year-old was injured when he crashed into the left-field wall on Friday night trying to catch a home run by Detroit's Grayson Greiner in the third inning.

Jiménez is likely to be sidelined for a month or longer.

"He'll be reevaluated in a couple of weeks, and then we'll see where he's at," manager Rick Renteria said.

Jiménez is batting .241 (19 for 79) with three homers and eight RBIs in 21 games. He signed a $43 million, six-year contract before the season.

Chicago also placed right-hander Nate Jones (right elbow inflammation) on the IL and recalled left-hander Aaron Bummer and right-hander Thyago Vieira from Triple-A Charlotte.