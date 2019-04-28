Gittens, Park lead the way for Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Chris Gittens homered and doubled, driving home two runs as the Trenton Thunder topped the Erie SeaWolves 4-2 on Sunday. The Thunder swept the three-game series with the win.

Hoy Jun Park doubled and singled twice for Trenton.

Trenton started the scoring in the first inning when Ben Ruta hit a sacrifice fly and Gittens hit an RBI double.

After Trenton added two runs, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Chad Sedio hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Sergio Alcantara.

Trenton starter Rony Garcia (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Logan Shore (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

With the win, Trenton improved to 4-2 against Erie this season.