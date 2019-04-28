Gomez’s double leads Charlotte to 5-4 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Moises Gomez hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 5-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday. With the victory, the Stone Crabs swept the four-game series.

The double by Gomez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Stone Crabs a 4-3 lead before Zach Rutherford hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lakeland saw its comeback attempt come up short after Reynaldo Rivera hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

Alex Valverde (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jason Foley (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Brady Policelli doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Flying Tigers.