Garcia, Thomas lead Memphis to 5-1 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Lane Thomas homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Jake Woodford allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Memphis Redbirds beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-1 on Sunday.

Woodford (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Omaha tied the game when Bubba Starling hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Frank Schwindel.

The Redbirds grabbed the lead with four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run home run by Adolis Garcia and a solo home run by Thomas.

Scott Blewett (2-1) went six innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Memphis improved to 6-3 against Omaha this season.