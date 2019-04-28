Vasquez, Aplin lift Reno over Fresno 6-2

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Andrew Aplin doubled and singled twice, and Anthony Vasquez allowed just three hits over six innings as the Reno Aces defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 6-2 on Sunday.

Vasquez (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the Aces took the lead for good with two runs in the first inning. Tim Locastro and Domingo Leyba hit solo home runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Aces later added three runs in the second and one in the seventh. In the second, Aplin hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Vasquez, while Kelby Tomlinson scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Scott Copeland (1-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits while striking out five in the Pacific Coast League game.