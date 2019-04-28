Gonzalez’s double leads South Bend to 11-2 win over Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Eric Gonzalez hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to an 11-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Gonzalez capped a four-run inning and gave the Cubs a 6-2 lead after Levi Jordan hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Cubs later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth.

Ethan Roberts (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Angel Acevedo (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Cubs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-1.