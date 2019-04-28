Solano, Diaz lift Quintana Roo over Leon 8-1

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Frank Diaz had three hits and three RBI, and Javier Solano pitched seven scoreless innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Bravos de Leon 8-1 on Sunday. The Tigres swept the three-game series with the win.

Solano (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing five hits.

Quintana Roo got on the board first in the third inning when Francisco Cordoba hit a two-run home run.

The Tigres later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

Yasutomo Kubo (2-2) went six innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out 10 and walked one.

Marco Jaime singled three times for the Bravos.