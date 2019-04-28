Williams’ homer leads Cedar Rapids to 3-2 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Chris Williams hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Kane County Cougars in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Williams scored Estamy Urena and Gabriel Maciel to break a scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kane County saw its comeback attempt come up short after scoring two runs to get within one, including a single by Eddie Hernandez that scored Alek Thomas.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Josh Winder (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Justin Lewis (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed one run on just one hit over 4 1/3 innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Kane County won the first game 3-2.