Pena’s homer leads Monterrey to 10-6 win over Saltillo

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ramiro Pena hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 10-6 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Sunday. The Sultanes swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Pena scored Alfredo Hurtado and Amadeo Zazueta to give the Sultanes a 9-6 lead.

The Sultanes tacked on another run in the eighth when Hurtado hit a solo home run.

Felipe Gonzalez (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Pina (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.