Carrillo, Sanchez lift Campeche over Mexico 7-0

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Asael Sanchez hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Marco Carrillo allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 7-0 on Sunday.

Carrillo (1-2) struck out five and walked two to pick up the win.

Campeche scored three runs in the first on a two-run single by Olmo Rosario and an RBI triple by Sanchez. The Piratas scored again in the fifth inning, when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Sanchez.

Octavio Acosta (3-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Diablos Rojos were blanked for the second time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.