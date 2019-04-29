Braves CF Inciarte leaves game with hamstring injury

Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) holds his leg as he walks past Dansby Swanson on his way to the clubhouse after being injured in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Ender Inciarte has left the Atlanta Braves' game against the San Diego Padres with tightness in his right hamstring.

The Braves said the decision to remove Inciarte was precautionary.

Inciarte grabbed the back of his right leg following a third-inning single up the middle Monday night. With manager Brian Snitker and a trainer on the field, Inciarte tested the leg by jogging lightly a few steps before walking off the field.

Johan Camargo replaced Inciarte, who has won three straight Gold Gloves in center field.

Ronald Acuña Jr. moved from left field to center following Inciarte's injury. Camargo played left.