Fargas’ homer leads Richmond to 3-2 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Monday.

Alexis Torres hit an RBI single, driving in Preston Palmeiro in the second inning to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The Flying Squirrels came back to take a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning when Heath Quinn hit a solo home run.

Bowie tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Zach Jarrett hit a sacrifice fly, scoring T.J. Nichting.

Connor Overton (2-0) got the win in relief while Pedro Araujo (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Baysox, Nichting singled three times, also stealing a base.