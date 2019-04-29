d’Arnaud’s double leads Nashville to 5-4 win over Omaha

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Chase d'Arnaud hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Monday.

Nolan Fontana scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by d'Arnaud.

Jeffrey Springs (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tim Hill (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Andrew Susac doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Storm Chasers. Humberto Arteaga tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.