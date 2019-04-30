Rivas’ homer leads Stockton to 11-6 win over Visalia

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Alfonso Rivas hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to an 11-6 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Monday.

The home run by Rivas scored Mickey McDonald and Nick Allen to give the Ports a 7-5 lead.

The Ports later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jordan Devencenzi hit an RBI single and Trace Loehr scored when a runner was thrown out, while Hunter Hargrove hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Nick Highberger (1-0) got the win in relief while Kevin McCanna (2-1) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, the Rawhide hit a season-high four home runs. Renae Martinez homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Rawhide. Jose Caballero homered and singled, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 4-1 against Stockton this season.