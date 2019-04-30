Tigers look to end 4-game slide against Philadelphia

Detroit Tigers (12-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-12, first in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyson Ross (1-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 1.99 ERA, .97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 11-5 in home games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with a mark of .411.

The Tigers are 6-9 in road games. Detroit has hit 19 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Grayson Greiner leads the club with three while slugging .391.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .277. Bryce Harper is 9-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 28 hits and has 10 RBIs. John Hicks has 13 hits and is batting .371 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).