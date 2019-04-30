Angels host the Blue Jays following Harvey’s strong performance

Toronto Blue Jays (14-14, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-17, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels are 8-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .403 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .585 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Blue Jays are 7-6 on the road. Toronto has hit 30 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Rowdy Tellez leads them with five, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with 17 RBIs and is batting .243. Andrelton Simmons has 14 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tellez leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and has 16 RBIs. Eric Sogard has 17 hits and is batting .415 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine strain), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (hamstring).