Hill’s double leads Altoona to 5-3 win over Erie

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Hill hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday.

The double by Hill came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Curve a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Hunter Owen hit a two-run home run.

In the top of the seventh, Erie cut into the lead on a single by Isaac Paredes that scored Derek Hill.

Altoona right-hander Scooter Hightower (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Manning (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed five runs on just four hits over six innings.

Jose Azocar singled three times for the SeaWolves.