Schreiber’s homer leads Quad Cities to 6-5 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Scott Schreiber hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 6-5 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday.

The home run by Schreiber scored Jeremy Pena and Jonathan Lacroix to give the River Bandits a 5-0 lead.

After Quad Cities added a run in the sixth on a home run by Cesar Salazar, the Captains cut into the deficit with five runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Miguel Jerez.

Quad Cities starter Austin Hansen (3-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Shane McCarthy (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up five runs and five hits over five innings.