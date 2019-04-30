Sharp leads Harrisburg to 3-1 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Sterling Sharp allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Harrisburg Senators over the Reading Fightin Phils in a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Sharp (3-2) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Reading tied the game 1-1 in the first after Austin Listi hit an RBI double, driving in Grenny Cumana.

After Harrisburg added a run in the second on a home run by Rhett Wiseman, the Senators added to their lead in the fourth inning when Luis Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Wiseman.

David Parkinson (2-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Harrisburg took advantage of some erratic Reading pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.

With the win, Harrisburg remains undefeated (4-0) against Reading this season.