Phillips’ homer leads Omaha to 9-4 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Brett Phillips hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday.

The home run by Phillips capped a five-run inning and gave the Storm Chasers a 6-2 lead after Cheslor Cuthbert hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

Omaha southpaw Foster Griffin (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Phillips Valdez (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Matt Davidson homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Sounds. Jose Trevino doubled and singled twice.