Vosler, Dickerson lift El Paso over Fresno 7-5

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jason Vosler hit two solo home runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Fresno Grizzlies 7-5 on Tuesday.

Alex Dickerson doubled and singled three times with a run and an RBI for El Paso.

Down 3-1 in the fifth, El Paso went out in front when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Michael Gettys.

After El Paso added a run in the sixth on a home run by Vosler, the Grizzlies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Andrew Stevenson hit an RBI single, bringing home Jose Marmolejos.

The Chihuahuas later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Luis Urias scored on an error and Josh Naylor scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Fresno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Collin Cowgill hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the El Paso lead to 7-5.

Carlos Torres (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fresno starter Henderson Alvarez (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Cowgill hit a pair of solo homers for the Grizzlies.