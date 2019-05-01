Valdez’s homer leads Tijuana to 9-6 win over Saltillo

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 9-6 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Tuesday.

The home run by Valdez scored Beau Amaral and Logan Watkins and was the game's last scoring play.

The Toros tied the game 6-6 when Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit an RBI single, scoring Gabriel Gutierrez in the seventh.

Jumbo Diaz (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mario Meza (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Leandro Castro homered and singled twice for the Saraperos. Juan Perez homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.