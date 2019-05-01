Marlins look to end 4-game losing streak against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (16-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (8-21, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Corey Kluber (2-2, 5.81 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Marlins: Caleb Smith (2-0, 2.17 ERA, .83 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Marlins are 5-12 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.71. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.17 ERA.

The Indians are 9-8 in road games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .215 batting average as a team this season, Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .316. The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. Trevor Bauer earned his fourth victory and Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Sandy Alcantara registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .286. Curtis Granderson is 8-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Leonys Martin leads the Indians with nine extra base hits and has eight RBIs. Gonzalez has 10 hits and is batting .278 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Indians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hand), Neil Walker: day-to-day (left knee bone bruise).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).