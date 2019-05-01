Gregorio’s homer leads Bowling Green to 3-2 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Gregorio scored Connor Hollis and was the game's last scoring play.

After Bowling Green crossed the plate for one run in the third inning, Cedar Rapids went up 2-1 after Hunter Lee scored on a passed ball in the third inning and David Banuelos hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Bowling Green right-hander Joe Ryan (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Rijo (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings.