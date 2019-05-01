Lugbauer’s double leads Florida to 2-0 win over Lakeland

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Lugbauer hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 2-0 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday.

The double by Lugbauer scored Jefrey Ramos and Greyson Jenista and provided all the offense for Florida.

Florida starter Nolan Kingham (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over nine scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tom de Blok (0-1) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

The Flying Tigers were blanked for the third time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.